    14:32, 01 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's back to FIFA Top 100

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM FIFA has updated its World Ranking, Sports.kz reports.  

    The national team of Kazakhstan climbed 4 positions compared to the previous month and now closes the TOP-100, sharing the place with Nicaragua and India.

    The Top 10 has not changed and leaders are still Brazil, Argentina, and Germany.

    FIFA World Rankings (as of June 1, 2017):

    1 (1). Brazil - 1715 points

    2 (2). Argentina 1626 points

    3 (3). Germany - 1511 points

    4 (4). Chile 1422 points

    5 (5). Colombia - 1366 points

    6 (6). France - 1332 points

    7 (7). Belgium - 1292 points

    8 (8). Portugal - 1267 points

    9 (9). Switzerland - 1263 points

    10 (10). Spain - 1198 points

    37 (37). Ukraine - 737 points

    62 (60). Uzbekistan - 582 points

    63, (61). Russia - 561 points

    68 (67). Armenia - 527 points

    76 (87). Azerbaijan - 439 points

    83 (78). Belarus - 419 points

    98 (100). Estonia - 337 points

    100 (104). Kazakhstan - 331 points

    104 (100). Lithuania-327 points

    122 (122). Georgia - 271 points

    122 (124). Latvia - 271 points

    132 (128). Kyrgyzstan - 233 points

    137 (138). Tajikistan - 205 points

    143 (140). Turkmenistan - 187 points

    161 (159). Moldova - 135 points

     

