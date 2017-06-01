Kazakhstan's back to FIFA Top 100
The national team of Kazakhstan climbed 4 positions compared to the previous month and now closes the TOP-100, sharing the place with Nicaragua and India.
The Top 10 has not changed and leaders are still Brazil, Argentina, and Germany.
FIFA World Rankings (as of June 1, 2017):
1 (1). Brazil - 1715 points
2 (2). Argentina 1626 points
3 (3). Germany - 1511 points
4 (4). Chile 1422 points
5 (5). Colombia - 1366 points
6 (6). France - 1332 points
7 (7). Belgium - 1292 points
8 (8). Portugal - 1267 points
9 (9). Switzerland - 1263 points
10 (10). Spain - 1198 points
37 (37). Ukraine - 737 points
62 (60). Uzbekistan - 582 points
63, (61). Russia - 561 points
68 (67). Armenia - 527 points
76 (87). Azerbaijan - 439 points
83 (78). Belarus - 419 points
98 (100). Estonia - 337 points
100 (104). Kazakhstan - 331 points
104 (100). Lithuania-327 points
122 (122). Georgia - 271 points
122 (124). Latvia - 271 points
132 (128). Kyrgyzstan - 233 points
137 (138). Tajikistan - 205 points
143 (140). Turkmenistan - 187 points
161 (159). Moldova - 135 points