Kazakhstan’s Baidaulet elected IOFS director general

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM The II session of the General Assembly of the (IOFS) Islamic Organization for Food Security took place on August 27-29. Kazakhstani Agriculture Minister headed the country’s delegation, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The session focused on building the food security database of the member states and food security regional reserve to promote cooperation within the Organization, development of the three-year roadmap for setting up the grain reserve and implementation of the IOFS investment programme.

Following the sitting representative of Kazakhstan Yerlan Baidaulet was elected the new director general of the Organization. Representatives of the ministries of Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, Burkina Faso, Gambia, and Bangladesh were elected the members of the IOFS Executive Council.

Besides, Nigeria signed the IOFS Charter to become 34th member of the Organization.

Those attending highly appreciated the role of First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in ensuring food security of the Islamic countries in the final document approved by the IOFS GA.

The Organization’s member states expressed sincere gratitude to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Government and people of Kazakhstan for supporting the efforts and development of the Organization.