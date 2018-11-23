Kazakhstan's Baizhanov partakes in meeting of Secretaries of CIS Security Councils

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Assistant to the President - Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gabit Baizhanov participated in the 6th Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the CIS Member States in Moscow, the press service of Akorda informed.

At the event, the leaders of the delegations discussed topical issues of regional cooperation in the light of present-day challenges and threats to stability and security in the CIS space. In particular, they considered the situation in Afghanistan and measures to ensure the security of the Central Asian countries, the issues of the suppression of the financing of terrorism and religious extremism, and the interaction in the field of biological security.

As part of regular bilateral consultations of the security councils of Kazakhstan and Russia, Gabit Baizhanov held talks with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev.

The sides exchanged views on a wide range of aspects of bilateral relations in the field of security, including issues of countering international terrorism and religious extremism, as well as food security interaction.