EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:11, 22 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Bakbergenova clinches gold at 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Madina Bakbergenova of Kazakhstan became the winner of the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Bakbergenova defeated bronze medalist of the 2022 Tokyo Olympics Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan in the gold medal bout of the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships.

    The Kazakhstani was 1:2 down throughout the bout, but managed to snatch initiative and stun her opponent 3:2.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!