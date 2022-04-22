Kazakhstan’s Bakbergenova clinches gold at 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Madina Bakbergenova of Kazakhstan became the winner of the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Bakbergenova defeated bronze medalist of the 2022 Tokyo Olympics Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan in the gold medal bout of the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships.

The Kazakhstani was 1:2 down throughout the bout, but managed to snatch initiative and stun her opponent 3:2.