EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:37, 09 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Balandin clinches silver at U.S. Open Swimming Championships

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dmitry Balandin of Kazakhstan won silver at the 2019 U.S. Open Swimming Championships in Atlanta, Georgia, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Balandin scooped silver in the Men’s 200m breaststroke event. He clocked the distance in 2:09.71 surpassing American Andrew Wilson (2:10.10) who settled for bronze. Gold went to another American swimmer Cody Miller (2:09.67).

    Earlier Balandin won gold in the 100m breaststroke event.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!