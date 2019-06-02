Kazakhstan’s Balandin finishes 2nd in FINA Champions Swim Series final stage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Balandin finished second in men's 200m breaststroke at the final stage of the FINA Champions Swim Series in Indianapolis, the U.S., Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The Olympic gold medalist lost only to Anton Chupkov of Russia. Dmitriy covered the distance in 2:10.02. Chupkov's time was 2:08.98. With 2:10.04, Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands was third.

It should be mentioned that the competing swimmers are world stars invited by FINA (International Swimming Federation).



At the first stage, Balandin came in fourth. This enabled him to secure a berth in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Moreover, in the mixed medley relay event, the Kazakhstani swimmer bagged bronze.