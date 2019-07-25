EN
    09:18, 25 July 2019

    Kazakhstan’s Balandin propels into FINA World Championships semis

    None
    None
    GWANGJU. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Olympic champion Dmitry Balandin reached the semifinals of the men’s 200m breaststroke at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Balandin clocked 2:09.27 to finish in the 11th place in the heats, moving on to the semis with another top 16 swimmers.

    Finishing the distance in 2:07.29, Aussie Matthew Wilson finished first, followed by defending champion Anton Chupkov from Russia.

    Recall that Dmitry Balandin scooped gold in 200m breaststroke at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil.

