Kazakhstan's banks may enter Uzbekistan market

ALMATY. KAZINFORM National Bank of Kazakhstan and Central bank of Uzbekistan signed an agreement on cooperation in the sphere of banking supervision, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today we have signed an agreement on exchange of information in the sphere of banking regulation that provides the Kazakh banks an opportunity to open bank subsidiaries in Uzbekistan," chairman of the Kazakh National Bank Daniyar Akishev told a briefing.



According to him, Halyk Bank expressed its interest in Uzbek market. Akishev also expressed hope that other banks will want to open subsidiaries in the neighboring country.



Under the agreement the sides will exchange information concerning substantial innovations that affect the banking sectors of the two countries, also legal and regulatory framework, control and supervision to the extent the national laws allow.