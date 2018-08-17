EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:26, 17 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s basketball players beat India at Asian Games

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan women's national basketball team has defeated the Indian team in the second match at the Asian Games in Indonesia, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Scoring 79-61, Kazakhstan's basketball players outmatched their opponents in all quarters: 18-13, 19-12, 22-21, 20-15. Tamara Yagodkina, who scored 21 points, was the most productive among the players of the national team.

    It is to be recalled that in their first match at the Asian Games, the Kazakh basketball players lost to Chinese Taipei.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!