    19:40, 20 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev fails at ITF M25 Trimbach Men’s Singles tennis event

    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev lost to Poland’s Kacper Zuk 4-6, 4-6 in the final of the ITF M25 Trimbach Men’s Singles tennis tournament, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The Kazakhstani won over the tournament’s top seed Maximilian Neuchrist of Austria 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinal match.

    There's $25,000in prize money up for grabs at the ITF M25 Men’s Singles event in Trimbach, Switzerland.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
