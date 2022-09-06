Kazakhstan's Beibit Zhukayev off to good start at tennis tournament in Thailand

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev is off to a good start at the Nonthaburi ATP Challenger 2022 tournament in Thailand, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev defeated Russia’s Evgeny Donskoy 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4) in the first round of the Bangkok Open 3. During the first-round match that lasted for just over two hours, the Kazakhstani fired seven aces.

Beibit is to take on Yosuke Watanuki of Japan in the next round.













Photo: ktf.kz