ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yelizaveta Belchenko won a silver medal in the sprint race at a distance of 12.5 kilometers in the second stage of the Junior IBU Cup in Martell Val Martello (Italy), according to sb.by.

The winner was Maria Krucheva of Ukraine. Silver medal was won by the representative of Kazakhstan Yelizaveta Belchenko. Darya Blashko of Belarus has won the bronze medal.