ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s best doubles player Anna Danilina and Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico lost to Giuliana Olmos and Neal Skupski in first-round mixed doubles clash at Roland Garros.

The match which lasted for 59 minutes ended with a score of 3:6, 2:6.

The 27-year-old Kazakhstani player ranks 24 in the WTA Doubles Ranking which is the country’s best result.