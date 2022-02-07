EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:16, 07 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s biathlete Galina Vishnevskaya-Sheporenko qualifies for Olympic pursuit

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s biathlete Galina Vishnevskaya-Sheporenko finished 44th in the women's 15km pursuit race at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    With one missed shot adding a minute to the total time Kazakhstani Galina Vishnevskaya-Sheporenko finished 44th in the biathlon women's 15km individual event at Beijing 2022. She was among 60 biathletes to qualify for the 10km pursuit race for women set to take place on February 13.

    Germany's Denise Herrmann raced to an Olympic Winter Games gold medal. Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet of France hauled silver and Marte Olsbu Røiseland of Norway bronze.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!