EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:38, 01 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva leads Grand Prix tournament in New Delhi

    None
    Photo: fide.com
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Chess international master Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan celebrated her fourth win at the third stage of the 2022-23 Women’s Grand Prix tournament in New Delhi, India, Kazinform has learned from FIDE.

    In the Round 6 Assaubayeva defeated Polina Shuvalova 1-0.

    «Bibisara Assaubayeva is the biggest winner of the day overturning lost position against Polina Shuvalova. Assaubayeva got into trouble early on, after forgetting the opening. Shuvalova missed several good chances to seal the victory and, in the end, lost,» the official website of FIDE says.

    Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva is the only chess player in New Delhi who had decisive results in all of her games so far.

    Zhu Jiner and Bibisara Assaubayeva are the leaders with four points each, though the former has played one game more.




    Tags:
    Chess Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!