EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:37, 30 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva wins World Blitz Chess Championship in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 18-year-old Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva has become the second-time champion of the World Blitz Chess Championship, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Bibisara won over Indian Harika Dronavalli in the final round of the FIDE Women's World Blitz Chess Championship 2022.

    The young chess player was victorious at the 2021 World Blitz Chess Championship in Warsaw.

    Photo: sports.kz


    Tags:
    Chess Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!