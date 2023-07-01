EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:45, 01 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Bibossynov KOs opponent, eases into int’l tournament final

    None
    Фото: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Saken Bibossynov reached the final of the Elorda Cup International Boxing Tournament in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Bronze medalist of the Tokyo Olympics and 2021 world champion Bibossynov stunned Thai boxer Tanarat Saengfet 5:0 in the -51kg semifinal bout. During the match the Kazakhstani KOed his opponent.

    Two Kazakhstani boxers Serik Temirzhanov and Makhmud Sabyrkhan are expected to clash in the -57kg semifinal at the tournament today.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!