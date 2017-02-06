Kazakhstan's big filling stations up AI-92 gasoline price

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The price for AI-92 gasoline increased in Kazakhstan on Feb. 6.

The AI-92 prices increased by 2-6 tenges per liter to hit 138-141 tenges per liter at the filling stations of big networks such as KazMunaiGas, Helios, Royal Petrol, GazPromNeft Kazakhstan and Sinooil, trend.az reports.



Meanwhile, some small filling stations did not increase their AI-92 prices.



AI-92 is the most used gasoline in Kazakhstan.



Diesel and AI-95 gasoline prices remained unchanged.