Kazakhstan's boxers grab 10 gold medals at President's Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The fight between heavyweight boxers Kamshybek Kunkabayev of Kazakhstan and Maxim Babanin of Russia at the President's International Boxing Cup in Astana has ended, SPORTINFORM reports.

In the final match, Kunkabayev defeated his opponent on points.

Two other our compatriots, Aiboldy Daurenuly and Nurlan Saparbay, became the bronze medalists in this weight division.

Kamshybek brought to Kazakhstan the tenth gold of the tournament.

In the women's part of the tournament, Saniya Sultankyzy and Rimma Volosenko ended up being the champions. Besides, two gold medals were taken by Japanese and Swedish female athletes

In the men's part of the tournament, the National Anthem of the Republic of Kazakhstan was performed in honor of Temirtas Zhussupov, Anvar Muzaparov, Kairat Yeraliyev, Bekdaulet Ibragimov, Aslanbek Shymbergenov, Abilkhan Amankul and Abzal Kuttybekov.

In addition, Russia's Gabil Mamedov and Uzbekistan's Bektemir Melikuziev turned out to be the best in their weight division.