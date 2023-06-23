Kazakhstan’s Bublik advances in Halle

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan propelled into the quarterfinals of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani needed 2 hours and 16 minutes to route German Jan-Lennard Struff in a three-set match 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

Bublik fired 15 aces and made seven double faults.

He will face Italian Jannik Sinner in the next round of the tournament with the prize fund of over €2 million.