Kazakhstan’s Bublik and Golubev out of ATP 250 tournament in Melbourne

MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM – Kazakh tandem of Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev has crashed out of the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 Great Ocean Road Open in Melbourne, Australia, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the quarterfinal-match, British Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares claimed the victory over the Kazakh duo 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

Recall that Bublik and Golubev advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament via walkover after their opponents Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic and Russian Karen Khachanov didn’t show up for the match for unclear reasons.