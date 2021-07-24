Kazakhstan’s Bublik and Golubev out of Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan were eliminated in the Men’s Doubles First Round at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

French duo Gael Monfis and Jeremy Chardy stunned the Kazakhstani tandem 6-7, 7-6, 10-8. The match lasted for more than 2 hours.

Earlier it was reported that Alexander Bublik lost in the first round of the Men’s Singles event to Daniil Medvedev of Russia 6-4, 7-6.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina devastated Australian Samantha Stosur in the opening round of the Tokyo Olympics and will take on Swede Rebecca Peterson.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas was not able to finish her first-round match against Czech Barbora Krejcikova and retired due to an injury in the first set.