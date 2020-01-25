EN
    10:33, 25 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik and Kukushkin ease into Australian Open 3rd round

    MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani duo Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin propelled into the third round of the Men’s doubles event of the Australian Open 2020 in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the second-round match Bublik and Kukushkin defeated South Korean tandem of Nam Ji Sung and Song Min-Kyu in three sets 6-7, 6-4, 7-5.

    In the next round they will face the winners of the American-British showdown between Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey vs Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski.

    It bears to remind that the Kazakh duo stunned third-seeded German Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies 6-3, 7-6.


