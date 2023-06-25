Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World №48 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan won his first-ever ATP 500 final in Halle, Germany, Kazinform reports.

Bublik routed world №7 Andrey Rublev in the Terra Wortmann Open final in three sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

This is a historic win for Alexander Bublik since he has not reached the ATP 500 final in his career before. This is his second ATP final – he claimed title at the ATP 250 tournament in Montpellier, France last year.

On Monday, the Kazakhstani will skyrocket to the 27th line in the ATP Singles Rankings.