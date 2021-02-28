EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:09, 28 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik cruises into ATP Challenger final in Singapore

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has propelled into the final of the Singapore Tennis Open, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the semifinal-match the 4th-seeded Bublik stunned Radu Albot of Moldova in three-sets. Bublik needed 1h 32 minutes to eliminate the 6th-seeded Albot 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

    The Kazakhstan fired 12 aces and made 5 double faults, whereas Albot hit 2 aces and made no double faults.

    In the final of the ATP Challenger in Singapore, Bublik will face Australian Alexei Popyrin who defeated Croatian Marin Cilic in straight sets 7-6, 7-6 in their respective semifinal-match.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!