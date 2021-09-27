EN
    Kazakhstan’s Bublik down in ATP Singles Ranking

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan's top tennis player Alexander Bublik lost two spots in the updated ATP Singles Ranking, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    After losing two spots Bublik is now ranked 36th in the world. Another representative of Kazakhstan Mikhail Kukushkin slid four spots down to number 150. Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko moved up from number 188 to number 187.

    According to the updated ATP Singles Ranking, Novak Djokovic of Serbia remains the top player in the world. He is followed by Russian Daniil Medvedev ranked second and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas ranked third.


