Kazakhstan’s Bublik eases into main draw of Mubadala Citi DC Open doubles event

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan paired with Dutch Tallon Griekspoor are set to play in the main draw of the doubles event at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, DC after winning the qualifying final, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

In the final of the qualifying round Bublik and Griekspoor defeated the top-seed Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth7-5, 4-6, 10-6.

In the first-round match they will face American wildcard duo Mackenzie McDonald and Ben Shelton.

The Kazakhstani will also face the winner of the American qualifier Bjorn Fratangelo and French wildcard Gael Monfils opening round showdown in the second round of the singles event.

Alexander Bublik is currently stands 26th in the ATP Singles Rankings.