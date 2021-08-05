EN
    20:13, 05 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik out of Citi Open in Washington

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan lost in the second round of the Citi Open tournament in Washington, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The 9th-seeded Bublik was eliminated by Japanese Kei Nishikori in straight sets 6-2, 7-5. The Japanese needed 1h 35 minutes to edge Bublik out.

    The Kazakhstani fired 14 aces and made 13 double faults, while Nishikori hit 3 aces and made 3 double faults. This was the first time the opponents met on court.

    Next Nishikori will face British Cameron Norrie.

    The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $1,8 million.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
