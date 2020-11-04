Kazakhstan’s Bublik out of Paris Masters

PARIS. KAZINFORM – World number 49 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the 2020 Rolex Paris Masters in France, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the opening round Italian Lorenzo Sonego eliminated Bublik in straight rounds 6-1, 6-4. The Italian needed 59 minutes to stun the 23-year-old Bublik.

In the next round world number 32 Sonego will face off with Aussie Alex de Minaur.

The tournament in set to run in the French capital through November 8