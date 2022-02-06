Kazakhstan’s Bublik propels into Montpellier final

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 35 Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik stunned Serbian Filip Krajinovic in France to reach the Montpellier final, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

6th-seed Bublik eliminated Krajinovic in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 by firing 13 aces and winning 94 percent of his first-serve points.

Recall that Bublik edged out world number 19 Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals.

In the final he will face German Alexander Zverev who routed Swede Mikael Ymer 6-1, 6-3 in the respective Open Sud de France semifinal.