    11:42, 06 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik propels into Montpellier final

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 35 Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik stunned Serbian Filip Krajinovic in France to reach the Montpellier final, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    6th-seed Bublik eliminated Krajinovic in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 by firing 13 aces and winning 94 percent of his first-serve points.

    Recall that Bublik edged out world number 19 Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals.

    In the final he will face German Alexander Zverev who routed Swede Mikael Ymer 6-1, 6-3 in the respective Open Sud de France semifinal.


