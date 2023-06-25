EN
    Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches 1st ATP 500 final in his career in Halle

    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has reached the first ATP 500 final in his career in Halle, Germany, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The Kazakhstani stunned German Alexander Zverev in straight sets 6-3, 7-5 in the Terra Wortmann Open semifinal.

    During the match Bublik fired 14 aces and made seven double faults.

    In the final the Kazakhstani is set to clash with Russian Andrey Rublev who defeated Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in their respective semifinal.

    Prior to achieving this feat, Alexander Bublik advanced to seven ATP 250 finals and won one in Montpellier last year.


