Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches Astana Open quarterfinal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First seed of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik won in the second round of the ATP 250 tennis tournament in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the three-set match Kazakhstani Bublik defeated Miomir Kecmanović of Serbia 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

In 1 hour and 23 minutes the 24-year-old Kazakhstani hit 18 aces, made eight double faults, and saved three break points of five.

The Kazakhstan is to face Carlos Taberner in the quarterfinal of the Astana Open.