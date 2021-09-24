EN
    10:50, 24 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches Astana Open quarterfinal

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First seed of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik won in the second round of the ATP 250 tennis tournament in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the three-set match Kazakhstani Bublik defeated Miomir Kecmanović of Serbia 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

    In 1 hour and 23 minutes the 24-year-old Kazakhstani hit 18 aces, made eight double faults, and saved three break points of five.

    The Kazakhstan is to face Carlos Taberner in the quarterfinal of the Astana Open.


    Kazakhstan Sport Events Tennis
