EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:24, 21 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches career-high, enters ATP Top 30

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has reached his career-high ranking of 30 on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 24-year-old Bublik climbed one spot up to enter the ATP Top 30 for the first time in his career.

    Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin and Dmitry Popko moved two spots up to number 166th and 178th, respectively.

    Serb Novak Djokovic remains world number one tennis player. Russian Daniil Medvedev is placed 2nd in the world. Alexander Zverev of Germany rounds out the top 3.

    As for the doubles ranking, Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev slid three spots down to number 34. Aleksandr Nedovyesov, on the contrary, rose five spots up to number 63. Bublik lost five spots and fell to number 72.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!