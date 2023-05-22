EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:48, 22 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik rises slightly in ATP rankings

    None
    Фото: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan rose one spot in the updated ATP Men’s Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Another Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov slid three spots down to №147.

    Spanish Carlos Alcaraz became the new world №1 this morning. Coming in second is Russian Daniil Medvedev who climbed one spot up. Serb Novak Djokovic lost two spots and landed the third line.

    Dutch Wesley Koolhof and British Neal Skupski top the ATP’s Men’s Doubles Rankings. American Rajeev Ram is third.

    Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan are placed 67th and 81st , respectively. Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik is 158th.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!