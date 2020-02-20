Kazakhstan’s Bublik stuns world 20 in Marseille

MARSEILLE. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan eliminated ATP Top 20 player in the second round of the Open 13 Provence tournament in the French city of Marseille, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Bublik defeated 6th-seeded Benoit Paire in a three-set match 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. The match lasted for 1h 37 minutes. In their first-ever encounter Paire fired 14 aces, whereas the Kazakhstani responded with seven aces.

In the quarterfinals Bublik may face either Croatian Marin Cilic or Canadian Denis Shapovalov.