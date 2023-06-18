EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:40, 18 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik to face World No. 15 at Terra Wortmann Open

    None
    Photo: Sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No. 1 tennis player Alexander Bublik ranking 47th in the world will play vs Borna Coric World No.15 in the men’s singles first-round match at the Terra Wortmann Open 2023 in Halle, Germany, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    They will meet on June 19 at 02:00 p.m. Astana time.

    Notably, Bublik and Coric will face Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the men’s doubles Round of 16 match at the Terra Wortmann Open 2023.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!