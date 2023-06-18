Kazakhstan’s Bublik to face World No. 15 at Terra Wortmann Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No. 1 tennis player Alexander Bublik ranking 47th in the world will play vs Borna Coric World No.15 in the men’s singles first-round match at the Terra Wortmann Open 2023 in Halle, Germany, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

They will meet on June 19 at 02:00 p.m. Astana time.

Notably, Bublik and Coric will face Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the men’s doubles Round of 16 match at the Terra Wortmann Open 2023.