Kazakhstan's Bublik triumphant in Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships opener

DUBAI. KAZINFORM – World number 44 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has advanced to the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the opening round Bublik eliminated Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets 6-4, 7-6. The Kazakhstani needed 1h 22 minutes to route Nishioka taking their head 2 head rivalry to 3:1 in his favor.

During the match Alexander fired 17 aces and made two double faults.

In the next round he will take on 16th-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Mikhail Kukushkin qualified for the main draw of the tournament and will clash with German Jan-Lennard Struff in the opener.