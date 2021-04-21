Kazakhstan’s Bublik upset at ATP tournament in Barcelona

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 42 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the second round of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell in Spain, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the second round, Bublik was eliminated by 14th-seeded Alex de Minaur from Australia in straight sets 7-6, 6-2. The match lasted for 1h 25 minutes. Bublik fired six aces and made one double fault.

It bears to remind that the Kazakhstani defeated Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a three-set match in the opening round of the tournament.

In the next round, world number 25 Minaur will face Stefanos Tsitsipas seeded 2nd at the tournament.

The prize pool of the ATP tournament in Barcelona exceeds $1,5 million.