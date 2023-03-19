EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:11, 19 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik upset by qualifier in Arizona Tennis Classic quaterfinal

    None
    Фото: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan ranked 46th in the world crashed out of the Arizona Tennis Classic quarterfinal in Phoenix, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The fourth-seeded Bublik was eliminated by German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff in a three-set match 4-6, 6-3, 4-6.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals $220,000. The winner will earn $29,800 and 175 rating points.

    Alexander Bublik remains Kazakhstan’s top-ranked male player, however, the start of the season was not a walk in the park for him. He suffered eight defeats in a row by the end of February, but managed to break the losing streak by advancing to the semifinals of the tournament in Marseille, France.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!