Kazakhstan’s Bublik upsets Coric in Halle

HALLE. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan strolled into the second round of the ATP 500 Terra Wortmann Open tournament in Halle, Germany, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Bublik stunned 7th-seeded Croatian Borna Coric in straight sets 6-3, 6-1. The match lasted for 1h 8 minutes.

The Kazakhstani hit 14 aces and made three double faults.

Bublik will face the winner of German Jan-Lennard Struff vs Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin encounter.