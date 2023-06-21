09:51, 21 June 2023 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan’s Bublik upsets Coric in Halle
HALLE. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan strolled into the second round of the ATP 500 Terra Wortmann Open tournament in Halle, Germany, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
Bublik stunned 7th-seeded Croatian Borna Coric in straight sets 6-3, 6-1. The match lasted for 1h 8 minutes.
The Kazakhstani hit 14 aces and made three double faults.
Bublik will face the winner of German Jan-Lennard Struff vs Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin encounter.