    09:51, 21 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik upsets Coric in Halle

    None
    Photo: ktf.kz
    HALLE. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan strolled into the second round of the ATP 500 Terra Wortmann Open tournament in Halle, Germany, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Bublik stunned 7th-seeded Croatian Borna Coric in straight sets 6-3, 6-1. The match lasted for 1h 8 minutes.

    The Kazakhstani hit 14 aces and made three double faults.

    Bublik will face the winner of German Jan-Lennard Struff vs Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin encounter.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
