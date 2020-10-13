Kazakhstan’s Bublik wins at the start of St. Petersburg Open 2020

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik has had a successful start at the St. Petersburg Open 2020, Kazinform has learnt from sports.kz.

World number 52 Bublik routed American Mackenzie McDonald in three sets 2-6, 7-6, 6-4. During the match the Kazakhstani fired 25 aces and made 6 double faults, whereas world number 221 McDonald hit 6 aces and made only one double fault.

In next round Bublik will take on either Canadian Milos Raonic or American J.J. Wolf.