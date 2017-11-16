Kazakhstan's business and investment opportunities presented in Vancouver

VANCOUVER. KAZINFORM - Business and investment opportunities, current reforms in Kazakhstan, and its role in the global infrastructure project "One Belt - One Road" were presented in Vancouver, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Canada.

On November 14, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada, H.E. Kostantin Zhigalov attended a round table seminar hosted by The Canada Eurasia and Russia Business Association's branch in Vancouver.



During the seminar, Ambassador Zhigalov highlighted current political and economic reforms aimed at creating favourable business and investment climate, particularly The third modernization of Kazakhstan, adopting a new Code on subsoil and subsoil use, Kazakhstan's efforts on bringing investment conditions in line with the OECD standards etc.



Further development of the giant Kashagan oil field, rare earth metal exploration and production opportunities, cooperation in the mining and air & space field, development of tourism were of high interest for the participants.



Another area of interest was the new perspectives for Kazakhstan in connection with Chinese New Silk Road initiative, where Kazakhstan plays an important role. Ambassador Zhigalov pointed out to the Western China - Western Europe International Transport Corridor (Highway), which will be completed by 2020. The total length the highway is 8445 km, of which 2787 km goes through Kazakhstan, which has almost completed construction of its share.



Another important project is a railway freight route from China to Europe which passes through Kazakhstan as well. Early this year marked the first arrival of a freight train from China to the U.K., covering about 12.000 km and passing through 7 countries, which took 18 days, more than two times less to compare with ship cargo.



All attendees were invited to take part in the Third Meeting of Kazakhstan-Canada Business Council, which brings together more than 100 companies from both sides, to be likely held in the late May 2018.







