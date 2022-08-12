Kazakhstan’s Cansel Deniz earns taekwondo bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Cansel Deniz hauled taekwondo bronze at the Islamic Solidarity Games 2022 in Konya, Türkiye, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee.

Deniz claimed bronze in the Women’s -73kg weight class.

Gold went to a taekwondo practitioner from Türkiye. An athlete from Lebanon took home silver. Cansel Deniz shared the third place on the podium with a taekwondo athlete from Jordan.

Earlier Kazakhstan’s taekwondo athlete Zhasurbek Klychov won bronze in the Men’s -54kg weight category.

Photo: olympic.kz












