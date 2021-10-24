Kazakhstan’s capital and 7 rgns put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm alert has been issued for Nur-Sultan city and seven regions of Kazakhstan for October 24, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

On October 24, Aktobe region is to see southerly, southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps in the north.

15-20mps easterly wind is in store for the mountainous areas of Turkestan region at daytime.

Southwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the southwest of Pavlodar region.

Fog is to coat the north of Kostanay region on October 24. Southwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the northwest and east of the region. Kostanay city is to brace for southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps during the day.

Southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps is to persist in Akmola region. Southwesterly wind will gust 15-20mps in the nighttime and morning in Kokshetau city.

Karaganda region is to expect fog in the east as well as southwesterly wind reaching 15-20mps at night in the north.

Southwesterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in Nur-Sultan city.

Much of North Kazakhstan region is to brace for southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Petropavlovsk city is to see southwesterly wind gust 15-20mps.