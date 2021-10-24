Kazakhstan’s capital and 7 rgns put on storm alert
On October 24, Aktobe region is to see southerly, southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps in the north.
15-20mps easterly wind is in store for the mountainous areas of Turkestan region at daytime.
Southwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the southwest of Pavlodar region.
Fog is to coat the north of Kostanay region on October 24. Southwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the northwest and east of the region. Kostanay city is to brace for southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps during the day.
Southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps is to persist in Akmola region. Southwesterly wind will gust 15-20mps in the nighttime and morning in Kokshetau city.
Karaganda region is to expect fog in the east as well as southwesterly wind reaching 15-20mps at night in the north.
Southwesterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in Nur-Sultan city.
Much of North Kazakhstan region is to brace for southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Petropavlovsk city is to see southwesterly wind gust 15-20mps.