Kazakhstan’s car production on the rise

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The automotive industry in Kazakhstan is gaining momentum, Kazinform has learned from Khabar 24.

Last year the output of domestic cars increased by 72%. The product value totaled KZT 185 billion.



According to financiers, car manufacturing is becoming the fastest growing industry in the non-resource economic sector.

The construction of a new car factory in Oskemen, East Kazakhstan region, will positively affect the scale of production as 60 thousand cars are expected to come off the conveyors of the new car plant in 2020. The company will additionally require around 1,000 employees. The launch of digital equipment under new technologies and retraining of staff accelerates the auto industry.

It should be mentioned that by the end of 2019, the East Kazakhstan automakers are planning to deliver 30,000 new cars to dealerships.