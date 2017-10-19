EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:33, 19 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's central bank buys up $139.7M in Aug-Sep 2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In August-September 2017, the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, purchased $139.7 million on the market over the foreign exchange interventions, Kazinform cites the financial regulator's press service.

    "In August and September, the interventions amounted to (-)$70 million and (-)$69.7 million respectively," Director of the Monetary Operations Department of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Aliya Moldabekova said during a roundtable with reporters in Almaty city.

    According to her, the National Bank of Kazakhstan reserved the right to perform currency interventions so as to prevent any destabilizing shocks, without interference with the fundamental trend.

     

    Economy KASE National Bank of Kazakhstan
