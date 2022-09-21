EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:07, 21 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission to hold meeting

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Central Election Commission is to convene on September 22, 2022, Kazinform cites the press service of the Commission.

    Approval of a schedule of main measures for preparing an early presidential election, organization of the activity of observers from foreign countries, international organizations, and media, as well as training of CEC members and other participants within the buildup to the election are to be discussed at the meeting.


