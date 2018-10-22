Kazakhstan's Chief Representative to EU and NATO appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By President's decree, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium Aigul Kuspan has been appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

Aigul Kuspan has also been appointed Kazakhstan's Chief Representative to the European Union and to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.







Photo: www.mfa.kz