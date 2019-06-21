Kazakhstan's chronicle - history of leadership of the country's founder Nursultan Nazarbayev

ALMATY. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the conference, devoted to the role and activities of the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports.

"The chronicle of independent Kazakhstan is, essentially, the history of leadership of the founder of our country, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. The past 30 years were the period of keen struggle against rigidity of obsolete thinking, coping with stagnation and retrogradism, and finally, of numerous victories and success to the benefit of Kazakhstan," Tokayev told the international research-to-practice conference themed 30 Years of Leadership.



The President noted that the Leader of the Nation was destined to lead the multiethnic Kazakhstan to the new historical era.



He also stressed that many foreign analysts predicted Kazakhstan's failure. "However, the First President managed to contradict all the fatal forecasts and Kazakhstan, nevertheless, has embarked on the path of sustainable sovereign development," the Head of State resumed.