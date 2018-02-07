EN
    16:35, 07 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's coal production up by 8.3%

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM  - In 2017, 12,5 mln tons of Kazakhstan coal were shipped for utility needs.      

    "In 2017 coal production was higher by 8.3 % than in 2016. 12,5 mln tons were supplied for household and utility needs", said Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev when visiting Pavlodar region.

    According to Bozumbayev, in Kazakhstan there is stable growth of coal production. However severe winter conditions influenced shipment schedule in January. As a result Almaty, Zhambyl, and East-Kazakhstan regions experienced lack of coal.

    "Coal supply is within the competence of local administration", said the Minister. 

     

     

